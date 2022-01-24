Federal funds could nearly double size of planned downtown psychiatric hospital

“To me, this is one of the most exciting things that’s happened in a very long time,” she said. “We want people to be able to get their care and treatment in a place that promotes recovery just in terms of what the building looks like, what the facilities look like, and not to have to feel like these disorders are somehow less (important).”

Slatton-Hodges said she doesn’t know when a decision will be made about the ARPA funding, but that response from lawmakers and others involved in the process is encouraging. The money would come from state government’s $1.87 billion allocation.

“When our Legislature sees the community being involved and raising funds themselves, that makes it more likely that they can support a project,” she said.

The planned hospital will replace one of similar size as the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health in the old Doctor’s Hospital complex at 2323 S. Harvard Ave.