Federal funds could nearly double size of planned downtown psychiatric hospital

A new psychiatric hospital to be built in downtown could turn out to be nearly twice as large as originally planned.
Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges confirmed last week her agency has asked for $38 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to build a 106-bed facility, instead of the 56-bed hospital first proposed.
“The governor’s office sent out a message that this is really a once-in-a-lifetime infrastructure development opportunity,” said Slatton-Hodges. “Instead of thinking in terms of what you have, think about what the need is. So we changed our application.”
The original plan, and the one that remains in effect if the $38 million request is not approved by the Legislature and the governor’s office, involved building a 56-bed hospital with a combination of philanthropic and state funds, with at least some of the state money being borrowed through a bond issue.
ARPA, which makes available an estimated $5 billion to Oklahoma state, local and tribal governments for infrastructure improvements, caused ODMSAS to request the amount it would otherwise have borrowed to complete the hospital.
After some consultation, however, a decision was made to request the $38 million to build a facility that, as Slatton-Hodges put it, more closely meets the need, especially over the long term.
“To me, this is one of the most exciting things that’s happened in a very long time,” she said. “We want people to be able to get their care and treatment in a place that promotes recovery just in terms of what the building looks like, what the facilities look like, and not to have to feel like these disorders are somehow less (important).”
Slatton-Hodges said she doesn’t know when a decision will be made about the ARPA funding, but that response from lawmakers and others involved in the process is encouraging. The money would come from state government’s $1.87 billion allocation.
“When our Legislature sees the community being involved and raising funds themselves, that makes it more likely that they can support a project,” she said.
The planned hospital will replace one of similar size as the Tulsa Center for Behavioral Health in the old Doctor’s Hospital complex at 2323 S. Harvard Ave.
“When the department leased that space years ago, they leased it with the thought they’d be in it two years,” said Slatton-Hodges. “Now it’s been greater than 20. The location was never ideal for an inpatient psychiatric unit. It was kind of a retrofit. It is not the caliber we would want to be treating people with mental health issues.”
The new hospital will be on the north side of a medical complex being developed on the grounds of two former state office buildings between Third and Seventh Streets and Houston Avenue and the western inner dispersal loop. The two former office buildings are being converted into a VA hospital, while the psychiatric hospital and a city-owned parking garage will be new construction.
The OSU Medical Center is south of the planned complex and will be affiliated with both hospitals, as will the OSU Center for Health Sciences, which is about a mile away on Southwest Boulevard.
Officials said the new psychiatric hospital will provide additional residency slots for psychiatry students at OSU-CHS.
The project involves OSU, the Veterans Administration, state and local government and local philanthropic organizations led by the Zarrow Foundation.
“It’s just so long overdue and I’m so glad to see this happening where I can lay eyes on it and see it come to fruition,” said Slatton-Hodges.