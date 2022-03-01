Energy, inflation are Oklahoma delegation's top concerns after President Biden's first State of the Union address

In the moments following President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night, Oklahoma’s congressional delegation raised concerns about American energy in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as inflation caused by the Russian invasion and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Jim Inhofe and Reps. Frank Lucas and Kevin Hern all said Biden did not address the American people’s concerns when it comes to American energy independence, citing oil importations from Russia despite sanctions over their invasion of Ukraine.

“There was only one thing Oklahomans needed to hear from their president tonight: an immediate commitment to energy independence,” Hern said. “We didn’t hear that.

“President Biden could have announced the relaunch of the Keystone Pipeline and the reversal of job-killing energy policies he put in place on Day 1, but that didn’t happen. In fact, Biden barely mentioned his job-killing energy plan at all.”

Inhofe said the pipeline, which would run from Canada to the Gulf Coast, would have created better energy independence and created over 10,000 jobs while carrying over 800,000 barrels of oil per day, which he said would have increased domestic supply and reduced the supply and demand disruption.

“While this administration has called for more foreign oil production, it remains clear to Oklahomans that the real solution to our energy needs is to cut regulations and unleash American energy production like we did under the Trump administration — and the situation in Ukraine makes this even more essential,” Inhofe said.

Oklahoma’s delegation also touched on inflation.

“Hard-working families are feeling the pinch of inflation — inflationary pressures not felt since the late 1970s and early 1980s during the Carter Administration,” Lucas said. “In January, inflation accelerated 7.5%, soaring at the highest levels in 40 years. While President Biden … took credit for a robust economic recovery, the American people seem to feel and think otherwise.”

Reps. Markwayne Mullin and Tom Cole echoed the statements of the other delegates. Mullin said Biden is taking the county “in the wrong direction” and is “out of touch with hard working Americans.”

Cole said inflation was directly linked to bad policies and “runaway spending initiated and promoted” by Biden. He also said he was disappointed that Biden didn’t announce a ban on buying Russian oil and restoring American energy independence.

No Democrats are currently in the Oklahoma congressional delegation, but Oklahoma Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews praised Biden’s Ukraine-Russia response, tax plans and calls for unity in the U.S.

“There were moments when even our delegation, who are mostly Republican, stood to their feet and clapped,” Andrews said. “In recent years, it’s always been one side or the other standing and clapping, and there were moments in President Biden’s speech where both sides of the aisle were standing and clapping. I say that’s the closest we’ve been to unity in years.”

Those issues where both sides of the aisle stood and clapped were mostly about securing the southern border of the U.S. and increasing support for veterans.

Andrews also praised the historic moment of seeing for the first time two women seated behind the president as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris joined Biden.

“It was incredibly special, and I’m grateful in my lifetime to see that,” Andrews said. “As an African-American woman, to see another African-American woman be part of that history as well felt great.”

As for the Oklahoma delegation’s comments on energy and oil, Andrews commended Biden for releasing oil reserves to drive market prices down and said Oklahoma’s representatives’ statements were no more than scare tactics.

“The reality is, we have a surplus of fossil fuels,” Andrews said. Hern’s “pretending us doing the required sanctions on Russia is somehow going to hurt Americans’ access to oil is ridiculous and false. It’s employing the scare tactics we’re used to hearing from him.”