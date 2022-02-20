D.C. Digest: Lankford says Putin wants to 'show that he's a powerful man'

Back to the USSR: There are several theories about what Russian President Vladimir Putin is up to, and U.S. Sen. James Lankford has picked one.

Last week, Lankford said he’s convinced that Putin is trying put the band back together — except in this case it’s the former Soviet Union’s republics.

Putin’s intent, said Lankford, is “to make sure the whole world pays attention to him and show that he’s a powerful man” and distract attention from a Russian economy that is “literally in tatters.”

“We’re all extremely aware of Putin’s focus on trying to be able to push out and recreate the USSR again,” said Lankford. “We should pay attention. We should not pretend this won’t affect the world.”

While some Republicans and conservative commentators have voiced sympathy for Putin in his dispute with Ukraine, Lankford did not.