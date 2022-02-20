D.C. Digest: Lankford says Putin wants to 'show that he's a powerful man'

Back to the USSR: There are several theories about what Russian President Vladimir Putin is up to, and U.S. Sen. James Lankford has picked one.
Last week, Lankford said he’s convinced that Putin is trying put the band back together — except in this case it’s the former Soviet Union’s republics.
Putin’s intent, said Lankford, is “to make sure the whole world pays attention to him and show that he’s a powerful man” and distract attention from a Russian economy that is “literally in tatters.”
“We’re all extremely aware of Putin’s focus on trying to be able to push out and recreate the USSR again,” said Lankford. “We should pay attention. We should not pretend this won’t affect the world.”
While some Republicans and conservative commentators have voiced sympathy for Putin in his dispute with Ukraine, Lankford did not.
“We’ve seen oil prices around the world already accelerate based on just Putin’s actions right now. We’ve seen what he’s tried to be able to do to manipulate oil prices for the benefit of Russia but to the detriment of everyone else. We can see that. The issue is: What are we going to do about that? How are we going to actually engage?”
Dots and dashes: The House was out last week, but the Senate met; this week the House is in Washington and the Senate is recessed. … Inhofe and Lankford opposed the confirmation of U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf, whom Inhofe called “anti-life” because of Califf’s support of nonsurgical medical abortions. … Inhofe and Lankford continued to bitterly complain about the Biden administration’s military vaccine mandate. … Inhofe said the Biden administration’s recently announced Indo-Pacific strategy is OK in theory but that he suspects that the White House’s “actions will not match its rhetoric.” … Third District Congressman Frank Lucas was one of four members of Congress honored by the Science Coalition, a consortium of leading research universities. … Shane Hand was named 4th District Congressman Tom Cole’s legislative director.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World
Featured video: