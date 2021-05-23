D.C. Digest: Inhofe says Electoral College may be on the way out with assist from Republicans

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said last week that the Electoral College is in danger of being neutralized and that some Republicans are unwittingly assisting.
“I really believe that for the first time in 230 years the war against the Electoral College is winning,” Inhofe said during a presentation at the Heritage Foundation. “The Democrats are winning. This is my opinion. And I believe it.”
Inhofe said Democrats are trying to neutralize the Electoral College through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Under the compact, states pledge to cast their electoral votes based on the national popular vote rather than the state vote.
Inhofe said 15 states and the District of Columbia, representing 194 electoral votes, have signed onto the compact — which would have to be ratified by Congress.
Inhofe also said Republicans who did not vote to certify the electoral vote on Jan. 6 were also, in effect, undermining the Electoral College and violating their oaths of office.
“That vote was unconstitutional in at least two ways,” Inhofe said.
Later, he covered for his colleagues — including all five Oklahoma House members — by saying, “There were so many threats against Republican members that they scared those guys.”
Framers of the U.S. Constitution instituted what became known as the Electoral College as an alternative to presidents being chosen by popular vote. It ceased functioning as originally envisioned after only a few elections, but supporters contend that it preserves the sovereignty of the states and protects the smaller ones.
Republicans are particularly keen to maintain the current method of choosing a president, and Democrats are equally keen to abandon it, because it has favored the GOP in recent elections.
Republicans have won the popular vote once in the last six presidential elections but won the electoral vote three times.
At ease: Inhofe is usually gung-ho for just about anything related to the military, but not when it comes to creating a special National Guard unit responsible for Capitol security.
Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and his House counterpart Mike Rogers of Alabama, issued a joint statement opposing the creation of a D.C. National Guard Quick Reaction Force.
“Use of the uniformed military in D.C. and the Capitol Complex is subject to complex statutory restrictions, and for good reason. We cannot and should not militarize the security of the Capitol Complex,” they said.
History lessons: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole challenged the Biden administration’s version of history in a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
Conservatives, especially, are galled by the administration’s emphasis on understanding the role of racism in American history and civics.
Cole, a Chickasaw citizen with a Ph.D. in history, cited his own family history in calling for a more unifying narrative.
“My great-great grandfather was forcibly removed from Mississippi where his family had lived for 500 years. … He and his family lost everything, and my family lost everything again when the state was opened to white settlement and tribal governments were all but dissolved.”
An uncle, Cole said, survived the Bataan Death March, and his mother was the first American Indian woman elected to the Oklahoma Senate.
“That is what I am interested in celebrating — the nation and the institutions that made that journey possible, even in the face of adversity,” he wrote.
Dream budget: The policy arm of the House Republicans, the Republican Study Committee, released its version of what it thinks the federal budget should look like.
Rep. Kevin Hern heads the RSC Budget and Spending Task Force and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee.
“Republicans are prepared to govern in the majority, and this budget helps us prove it to the American people,” said Hern. “Our tried-and-true pro-growth strategy will boost the economy while giving middle and working class Americans more control over their hard-earned money.”
The proposal promises to balance the budget in five years by cutting $10 trillion in mandatory spending and $14.4 trillion total over four years. Almost all of the reductions would be for nonmilitary expenditures.
The proposal also includes $1.9 trillion in tax cuts.
The Republican budget is unlikely to become law during this Congress but could be the basis for talks in 2023 should the GOP regain control of Congress.
Dots and dashes: Citing environmental considerations, Inhofe late last week filed legislation to include the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System as a National Freight and Highway project because shipping by water reduces highway emissions. … Hern filed legislation to eliminate all pandemic-related unemployment benefits. … Inhofe said he was “alarmed” by the Biden administration’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 40% in less than a decade. … 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas’ Rural STEM Act easily won House approval. … Inhofe tried without success to amend a Senate bill to require defense spending to at least equal all discretionary nondefense spending. … Lucas again filed legislation to get the U.S. Department of Agriculture a seat on the government board overseeing foreign investment in the U.S. … Hern was among almost 100 members of Congress complaining to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai about lumber prices. … Lankford called Biden “the most pro-abortion (rights) president we’ve ever had.” … Oklahoma’s two senators were upset by the Biden administration’s decision to waive sanctions against a Russian company because of a pipeline it is building to Germany.