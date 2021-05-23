D.C. Digest: Inhofe says Electoral College may be on the way out with assist from Republicans

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said last week that the Electoral College is in danger of being neutralized and that some Republicans are unwittingly assisting.

“I really believe that for the first time in 230 years the war against the Electoral College is winning,” Inhofe said during a presentation at the Heritage Foundation. “The Democrats are winning. This is my opinion. And I believe it.”

Inhofe said Democrats are trying to neutralize the Electoral College through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Under the compact, states pledge to cast their electoral votes based on the national popular vote rather than the state vote.

Inhofe said 15 states and the District of Columbia, representing 194 electoral votes, have signed onto the compact — which would have to be ratified by Congress.

Inhofe also said Republicans who did not vote to certify the electoral vote on Jan. 6 were also, in effect, undermining the Electoral College and violating their oaths of office.

“That vote was unconstitutional in at least two ways,” Inhofe said.

Later, he covered for his colleagues — including all five Oklahoma House members — by saying, “There were so many threats against Republican members that they scared those guys.”