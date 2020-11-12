Exodus to Parler? Conservatives seeking fill-in as Twitter, Facebook flag more posts

Professor Rosemary Avance of Oklahoma State University's School of Media and Strategic Communications said her greatest concern is that unsubstantiated rumors carry the same weight on social media as carefully researched reporting.

"Half the population gets its news from Facebook," said Avance. "Is that population taking the time to do the research, to fact-check, to make sure what they're reading is reliable? The answer seems to be a big no."

Avance said Parler was created by "two conservative young tech guys" named John Matze and Jared Thomson who envisioned it as a place for "open and uncensored" discussion from a mostly conservative viewpoint.

Even so, Parler was around for about two years before it began picking up subscribers last summer. That coincided with Facebook's and Twitter's flagging of patently false and misleading posts on their platforms.

Avance said there is no evidence that Facebook and Twitter singled out conservatives per se, but she said they do flag content associated with the far right. That includes anti-Semitic, xenophobic and white nationalist messaging.