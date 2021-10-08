Design for Wilma Mankiller quarter chosen

The United States Mint on Wednesday announced the official designs for the first five coins in the American Women Quarters Program, including one of former Cherokee chief Wilma Mankiller.

The other four women that will be featured in the 2022 series are author Maya Angelou, astronaut Sally Ride, suffragist Adelina Otero-Warren and actress Anna May Wong.

Three designs for the Mankiller coin were first unveiled in July.

The first woman to serve as assistant principal chief, Mankiller became principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in December 1985 after Chief Ross Swimmer’s resignation. During her 10 years in office, the tribe’s enrollment and revenue more than doubled, thus allowing the Cherokee Nation to expand its Head Start program and open three rural health facilities across northeastern Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation’s clinic in Stilwell is named in her honor.

Prior to taking office, Mankiller was known for her community organizing efforts, including work with her future husband, Charlie Soap, to get a waterline to the Bell area in rural Adair County.

A Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Mankiller died in April 2010 of pancreatic cancer.