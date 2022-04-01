D.C. Digest: Inhofe and Lankford pose for a photograph but say no to Jackson

Two Nos: No one was shocked on Thursday when Oklahoma's two U.S. senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, announced they will not be voting to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Katanji Brown Jackson.

But they didn't mind having their picture taken with her.

The image of the two senators, looking somewhat uncomfortable alongside the smiling Jackson, appeared only with Inhofe's version of their joint press release — a fact which fit their individual statements and electoral situations.

Inhofe, who has faced the voters for the last time and plans to retire after this Congress, called Jackson a "fine and decent person" who said he had met with an open mind, but just couldn't vote for.

"In consideration of her record and insufficient responses to serious questions posed to her by my fellow senators, I believe she would serve as a rubber-stamp for liberal activists’ agenda," Inhofe said.

Lankford, who is up for re-election and has come under criticism from the right for not taking a hard enough line, said, "I’ve been clear about my position on Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy since I opposed her nomination to the DC Circuit Court last year. ... We should make sure any Justice is committed to limited government, the original interpretation of the Constitution, and a clear dedication to impartial justice."

Budget grumbles: The annual president's budget proposal is really more of a wish list and policy statement than anything. No one, including the president, expects it to be enacted.

But it gives people something to talk about — which Oklahoma's all-Republican congressional delegation did after Democrat Joe Biden released his FY 2023 budget last week.

Not surprisingly, they didn't find much they liked.

"Biden’s wish list is more taxes, more spending, and no genuine proposal to solve our skyrocketing debt," said Lankford.

Not enough for defense, said Inhofe — though he did grudgingly acknowledge the largest military pay raises in 20 years and the largest research and development budget ever.

"Our military needs more resources in this increasingly dangerous world than this budget provides," Inhofe said.

“President Biden’s defense budget reflects the world he wishes for — but not the world as it is. You simply can’t look at the world around us now and think this budget is adequate to confront all the threats we face."

Too much spending, said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, who chairs the Republican Conference's budget study group.

"More spending is not the answer; we will never spend our way out of an inflation crisis. An immediate return to fiscal responsibility is the only solution," Hern said.

Second District Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin savaged the entire document, saying "it consists of more reckless spending that will further exacerbate the many crises our country is currently facing."

Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole characterized the budget as "bloated" and "deeply out of touch with the priorities and values of the American people."

Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice went on Fox News to complain about the defense proposal.

Biden's $5.8 billion proposal is slightly smaller than last year's but would represent a 7% increase over the budget ultimately adopted. It would reduce the deficit by about $1 trillion over 10 years, far less than conservatives and even some moderates would like.

Remember Tar Creek: Lankford has been pushing hard for more mining in the U.S., especially for rare metals used in electronics and electric storage. Last week, though, he said this shouldn't be done at all costs.

"Picher, Oklahoma, is considered the most toxic place in America," he said during a hearing on the subject. "It was a lead mine for 100 years. It’s still the largest superfund site, and literally we’ve had to evacuate everyone from the entire town. It’s a ghost town now.

"The way we used to do mining was terrible," Lankford said. "It was expedient. It destroyed the environment around it. No one wants to go back to that. Nobody. But we’ve got to figure out how to be able to do this."

Dots and dashes: The White House said it is directing another $2.7 billion from last year's infrastructure bill to the ports and waterways, including the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, whose inland terminus is the Tulsa Port of Catoosa. ... Inhofe, as ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, named Colin Jackson, chairman of the Strategic and Operational Research Department at the U.S. Naval War College, to a commission reviewing the United States' 20-year military involvement in Afghanistan. ... Mullin criticized what he called the administration's "crippling" regulation of oil and gas pipelines. ... Lucas and Cole criticized the administration for releasing more oil from the national strategic reserve. ... The Environmental Protection Agency cleared the use of herbicides Enlist One and Enlist Duo throughout the state two days after 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas complained the agency was being two restrictive. ... Lankford continued his opposition to re-entering negotiations concerning Iran's nuclear weapons program. ... The House Natural Resources Committee cancelled a hearing on oil and gasoline prices after executives from Oklahoma City-based Devon and two other energy companies refused to testify. ... Lankford joined some Republicans asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to rescind an Oct. 4 memorandum directing the justice department to work with state and local officials to address threats against school administrators, school board members, teachers and staff members. ... Lankford was also among Republicans peppering the White House with demands for documentation of assistance to Ukraine and NATO allies.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

