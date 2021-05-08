Epidemiologists have pushed for worldwide recognition that the virus can be transmitted by inhalation, saying improved ventilation and other airborne-specific mitigation measures could curb outbreaks.
CDC acknowledges COVID-19 is an airborne threat
- The Washington Post
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Will rising lumber prices come back down? Here's what to expect.
- Updated
Bill and Melinda Gates announced Monday that they are divorcing. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife said they would continue to work together at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
A Florida teen accused of rigging a homecoming queen election with her mother is being charged as an adult, prosecutors said.
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.
- Updated
A cybersecurity attack forced a U.S. company that operates a major energy pipeline to temporarily halt all pipeline operations.
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off Calif.; Apple on trial; ex-NASCAR driver dies at 42
- Updated
Boat capsizes off San Diego coast, Apple app goes on trial, and ex-NASCAR driver dies at 42. Plus, severe weather in parts of US. Get caught up.
- Updated
A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.
- Updated
Health experts are increasingly doubtful that the United States will reach herd immunity from COVID-19. Here's why.
Sixth-grade shooter injures 3 at Idaho middle school before teacher disarmed her; Biden sets lofty conservation goals; Josh Duggar out of jail. Plus, the weekend weather and more.
Cheney clings to post as Trump ups pressure; Biden dismisses McConnell threat; 4 dead in Miss. plane crash
Morning updates: Cheney implores GOP to pry itself from Trump "cult of personality"; Biden dismisses McConnell's threat; 4 killed in Mississippi plane crash. Get caught up.