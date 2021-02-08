 Skip to main content
As Democrats take control, Sen. Jim Inhofe relinquishes gavel of Armed Services Committee

  Updated
Biden Cabinet Guzman

Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks during a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship hearing to consider Isabella Casillas Guzman's nomination to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sen. Jim Inhofe officially turned over the reins of the Armed Services Committee last week, and Sen. James Lankford relinquished control of the Ethics Committee as Democrats became the majority in the evenly split Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ position as president of the Senate.

As Congress continued to organize its committees for the next two years, Lankford landed a spot on the panel that oversees the nation's parks and U.S. energy policy, including drilling on public lands.

And freshman Rep. Stephanie Bice was assigned to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, meaning she will serve on the same two panels as former Rep. Kendra Horn, whom Bice defeated in November.

The Senate has 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two independents who caucus with the Democrats. The Jan. 20 inauguration of Harris effectively gave Democrats the majority, since Harris can vote to break ties. However, because of a conflict over the filibuster and procedures, an official organizing resolution wasn’t approved until last week.

