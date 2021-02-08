As Democrats take control, Sen. Jim Inhofe relinquishes gavel of Armed Services Committee

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sen. Jim Inhofe officially turned over the reins of the Armed Services Committee last week, and Sen. James Lankford relinquished control of the Ethics Committee as Democrats became the majority in the evenly split Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’ position as president of the Senate.

As Congress continued to organize its committees for the next two years, Lankford landed a spot on the panel that oversees the nation's parks and U.S. energy policy, including drilling on public lands.

And freshman Rep. Stephanie Bice was assigned to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, meaning she will serve on the same two panels as former Rep. Kendra Horn, whom Bice defeated in November.