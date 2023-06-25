Hunter hunting: First District Congressman Kevin Hern was among the congressional Republicans howling about Hunter Biden’s plea agreement last week.

Hern and Greg Murphy of North Carolina told the Daily Caller that two former Internal Revenue Service agents told the House Ways and Means Committee last month that Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied when they told Congress that President Joe Biden’s son did not receive favorable treatment in a Department of Justice investigation.

That investigation, by a U.S. attorney appointed by former President Donald Trump, that led to Hunter Biden agreeing to plead guilty to two tax violation misdemeanors and what amounts to a deferred sentence for lying on a federal gun application.

Republicans, who have used the younger Biden’s legal and personal problems to counter Trump’s, have generally expressed outrage at the investigation’s outcome. Many had hoped it would directly implicate President Biden in illegal or at least unethical activities.

“This was clearly controlled by the IRS, the Department of Justice, and in our view, the boss of both, which is the White House,” Hern told the Daily Caller.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford took a different angle on the deal.

“This administration keeps talking about ‘gun crimes, gun crimes, gun crimes, we’ve got to do more to be able to prosecute gun crimes,’ and then to immediately dismiss them and say, ‘We’re not going to pay any attention to gun crimes like that … sets a precedent for those ‘lie and buy’ forms for the rest of this administration,” he said on Fox Business.

According to the witnesses, whose testimony was made public last week, the IRS and DOJ did not pursue allegations against Hunter Biden as diligently as it could have, or likely would have if he hadn’t been the president’s son.

But not everyone agrees that Biden received special treatment.

Politico talked to several experts in the field, and the results were pretty evenly split.

“I’ve only seen them — one time — prosecute someone for failure to pay taxes,” said a former IRS lawyer who now represents people with tax problems. “Because the truth is, if we prosecuted for failure to pay taxes, the jails would be full.”

A former IRS investigator, though, said it is unusual for the subject of an IRS criminal investigation to be charged with misdemeanors instead of felonies.

“I just haven’t seen that too often,” she said, “mostly because the agents of IRS CI work the most egregious cases, and when they move forward with investigations, they’re looking toward a felony conviction.”

Plastics: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin has one word for you: Plastics.

No, Mullin is not reenacting a favorite scene from “The Graduate,” but he is advocating for petroleum-based synthetic materials.

As the ranking member of the Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight Subcommittee — and as a senator from a petroleum-producing state — Mullin brings attention to the ubiquity of plastics.

“Everyone has plastics either on your feet or on your clothes,” he said at a recent hearing. “Everybody here that has a cell phone has plastic. Everybody that was driven here by either the metro or by a vehicle. Every electric vehicle our there cannot be produced without plastics. Everyone that goes to bed, wakes up in the morning and dries off with a towel – that’s on plastics. Everybody that goes grocery shopping and buys their food – that’s on plastics.”

Mullin doesn’t deny the danger of plastic-driven pollution. He just points out that plastics cannot be easily eliminated from modern life.

“What is going to replace plastics? If someone had a solution for that we would probably already be there. But there isn’t,” he said.

When a witness announced she no longer uses single-use plastics, in part because she believes recycling “doesn’t work,” Mullin said all plastics are single use if not recycled. He noted the water bottle from which he was drinking as made from recycled plastic, and he said the woman’s eyeglasses and clothes likely contained plastics.

“I don’t believe we have a plastic problem,” Mullin said. “We have a recycling problem.

That problem is bigger than just picking up old water bottles. Experts say reprocessing plastics is expensive and not always chemically viable.

“We have to learn how to make recycling valuable,” Mullin said.

I’m sorry, Dave: Speaking of 1960s movies, Third District Congressman Frank Lucas is delving into “2001: A Space Odyssey” territory as chairman of the House Space, Science and Technology Committee.

Lucas’ committee is taking a hard look at artificial intelligence, or AI, which in “2001” runs amok on a space mission and calmly tells the last surviving crew member it plans to exterminate him, too.

During opening remarks for a hearing last week, Lucas said the United States must find a way to remain at the forefront of AI without losing sight of humanity.

“Our job is to never lose sight of the fact that our national interest ultimately lies with what is best for the American people,” he said.

Abortion: U.S. Sen. James Lankford observed the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion with a floor speech criticizing the Biden administration’s steps to make it more available.

“We’re a nation that should talk about hard things in respectful ways,” Lankford said. “There’s lots of families in the days ahead that are counting on us living out our values and respectfully having dialogue where we disagree. … One year after the Dobbs decision, we’re not resolved but at least we’re talking about it.”

On Newsmax, though, Lankford said, “I would expect Democrats nationwide to say, ‘Hey, we want the ability to take the lives of children at whatever point in gestation that we want to be able to do that.’”

Meanwhile, in observance of the same anniversary, state Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, participated in a two-day reproductive rights conference at the White House.

Hicks was one of 49 legislators from 25 conservative states attending.

“It’s comforting to know that we in Oklahoma are not alone in our fight to protect the rights and health of women,” Hicks said in a press release.

Dots and dashes: Hern’s CHOICE Arrangements Act, which would allow employers to subsidize employees’ individual health insurance outside of a group plan, passed the House on a 220-209 party-line vote. ... Lankford was scheduled to speak this weekend at the Christian conservative Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual rally, billed as “the nation’s premier pro-faith and pro-family event,” in Washington. … Fifth District Congresswoman Stephanie Bice got behind legislation to jail illegal immigrants who reenter the U.S. after being previously deported. … Lankford joined a bipartisan effort to trigger United Nations sanctions against Iran because of its nuclear program. … The latest addition to Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole’s reading list is “Grunts: Inside the American Infantry Combat Experience, WWII through Iraq,” by John C. McManus.

— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World

