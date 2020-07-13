Muskogee police are now investigating a homicide after a Saturday shooting victim succumbed to his wounds Monday.

Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, was shot inside a residence in the 800 block of North K Street about 8:15 p.m. on July 11, police reported. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, and he died about 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they will release details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the case may contact Muskogee police at 918-682-2677 (COPS).

