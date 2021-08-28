 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorcyclist dies in Broken Arrow after collision with vehicle
0 Comments

Motorcyclist dies in Broken Arrow after collision with vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Broken Arrow police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday morning.

Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker indicated the crash occurred about 9:13 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Elm Place.

Officers arrived at the scene where a damaged car and motorcycle were disabled along a street, Walker said. 

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was checked by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling north on Elm Place when it collided with the southbound vehicle as it was attempting to complete a left turn onto 128th Street South, Walker said. 

Investigators are working to determine whether speed was a contributing factor in the collision. 

No other injuries were reported, police said.  

The area between Glenwood and Knollwood avenues is currently shutdown, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News