Motorcyclist dies in Broken Arrow after collision with vehicle

Broken Arrow police are investigating a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead Saturday morning.

Broken Arrow Police Officer Chris Walker indicated the crash occurred about 9:13 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Elm Place.

Officers arrived at the scene where a damaged car and motorcycle were disabled along a street, Walker said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was checked by first responders and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling north on Elm Place when it collided with the southbound vehicle as it was attempting to complete a left turn onto 128th Street South, Walker said.

Investigators are working to determine whether speed was a contributing factor in the collision.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The area between Glenwood and Knollwood avenues is currently shutdown, police said.