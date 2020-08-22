Less than 2 percent of the University of Oklahoma students returning to on-campus housing tested positive for COVID-19 before their planned arrival, the university announced Friday.
OU required all students moving into housing on the Norman campus to take an at-home saliva test, receive a negative test and complete an online health screening form to be cleared for move-in.
The 62 students who tested positive of the 4,516 who had their results as of Aug. 21 were required to stay away from campus until OU Health Services game them the green light, and those who had inconclusive results were required to retest, the release states.
The 1.37% positive rate was close to what OU researchers had expected — about 1.5% — using a predictive model they developed, according to the release.
More than 200 students have yet to move-in to residential facilities and are still undergoing the testing process.
The university plans to launch a dashboard with COVID-19 data next week, according to the release.
