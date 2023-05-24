OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate narrowly passed a bill Wednesday that would provide additional funds to finish the OKPOP museum in Tulsa.

Senate Bill 22x passed by a vote of 25-20 and now heads to the House for consideration.

It takes 25 votes to pass a bill in the upper chamber, so supporters had no breathing room in getting the measure approved.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said the measure would require supporters of the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, across Main Street from Cain’s Ballroom, to raise $18 million from other sources to be matched with $18 million from the state.

The other funds must be raised by Nov. 15, 2024, according to the measure. If the funds are not raised, the state dollars set aside for the project will be transferred to the state’s General Revenue Fund.

The Legislature had approved and then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed into law a bill in 2015 that provided $25 million in bonds to build the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, to be known as OKPOP.

About $30 million has already been spent to build the building, but museum officials have said another $35 million to $40 million is needed to finish the interior, including installation of exhibits.

Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, asked what guarantee lawmakers had that still more money for OKPOP would not be requested of the state.

Thompson said he thinks the additional dollars are enough to wrap everything up.

“That is my belief today,” he said.

Daniels said OKPOP was a way to “appease Tulsa” for state money that went to build the First Americans Museum, previously called the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum, in Oklahoma City. That facility opened in 2021.

She said she has opposed funding for OKPOP in the past. “This just irritates the heck out of me,” she said.

The state should never have gotten involved with funding the museum in the first place, Daniels said.

Thompson said he realized the frustration, but he said the state has a building with a lot of money already invested in it.

The museum is to showcase and tell the story of the influence Oklahomans have had on popular culture.

In unrelated action, the Senate passed Senate Bill 16x, which would provide six weeks of paid maternity leave for state employees.

The measure passed by a vote of 34-11 and also heads to the House for consideration.

Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, said the measure would create an unfair advantage with private sector businesses that must compete against the state for employees.

Everyone in the state is being asked to pay for the leave, he said, adding that it is an unnecessary growth of state government.

Sen. Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, said offering paid maternity leave is a great way to say women and families are valued.

Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said the assumption that the private sector does not offer paid maternity leave is false.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the United States is one of the few developed countries in the world that do not have mandatory paid family leave.

The benefit would be available to state employees who have been on the job for at least two years. Employees would not be required to use their accrued leave for the initial six-week period but could request to use such leave for any additional time off needed up to the 12 weeks provided under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.

Oklahoma currently has nearly 31,500 state employees. More than 59% of them are women, and more than 40% of the state’s workforce are of the age to have children, according to Senate staff. Employee turnover costs Oklahoma an estimated $110 million a year, and a majority of those leaving are women, according to Senate staff.

