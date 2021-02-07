Michael Overall: West Tulsa's Crystal City was supposed to be 'the next Utica Square'

Utica Square had been open barely five years when the Tulsa World described it as “one of the most successful shopping centers in the Southwest.” And you can’t blame Don Nix, the local visionary behind the iconic Midtown landmark’s early development, for wanting to make that kind of lightning strike twice.

Nix expected Tulsa’s suburban growth to follow the new Interstate 44 corridor toward Red Fork, and that’s where he chose an 18-acre site for his next big venture. Most Tulsans, at the time, would have still remembered the spot south of 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard as the location of the old Crystal City Amusement Park, which had opened during the Roaring Twenties.

The park was famous for having Oklahoma’s largest swimming pool and the state’s first miniature train, not to mention a dance hall that attracted the biggest names in country music and the original Zingo roller coaster. No, not the same ride you remember from Bell’s Amusement Park, but its inspiration and namesake.