Michael Overall: West Tulsa's Crystal City was supposed to be 'the next Utica Square'

Utica Square had been open barely five years when the Tulsa World described it as “one of the most successful shopping centers in the Southwest.” And you can’t blame Don Nix, the local visionary behind the iconic Midtown landmark’s early development, for wanting to make that kind of lightning strike twice.
Nix expected Tulsa’s suburban growth to follow the new Interstate 44 corridor toward Red Fork, and that’s where he chose an 18-acre site for his next big venture. Most Tulsans, at the time, would have still remembered the spot south of 41st Street and Southwest Boulevard as the location of the old Crystal City Amusement Park, which had opened during the Roaring Twenties.
The park was famous for having Oklahoma’s largest swimming pool and the state’s first miniature train, not to mention a dance hall that attracted the biggest names in country music and the original Zingo roller coaster. No, not the same ride you remember from Bell’s Amusement Park, but its inspiration and namesake.
Crystal City survived the Great Depression to become one of Tulsa’s most popular attractions again during World War II, drawing as many as 15,000 visitors a day. But ticket sales declined after the war, the park’s owners sold off all the rides and the dance hall burned down in the mid 1950s, leaving the site vacant by the time Nix broke ground for the shopping center in 1957.
Architectural plans came from Tulsa’s legendary Murray McCune, who had also been part of the team that designed Utica Square. And the two shopping centers offered a similar mid-century aesthetic when they opened. McCune’s sketches included distinctive arched canopies over the the principal entrances, giving the shopping center a sort of Space Age vibe.
But Crystal City never had any of Utica Square’s park-like plazas or tree-lined sidewalks. Instead, it became a single 900-foot long building with all the shops lined up side-by-side and 1,600 parking spaces in front. A prototypical strip mall.
Is that why Crystal City didn’t match Utica Square’s success? Maybe. But it didn’t help that most of Tulsa’s suburban growth headed southeast instead of southwest, leaving Nix’s new investment on a more blue-collar side of town.
West Tulsa, however, has seen tremendous growth in recent years, and Crystal City has benefited from a 2015 makeover that has attracted several new businesses, including the addition of Smoke on 66 BBQ a few months ago. The mid-century character is, unfortunately, long gone. But the shopping center no longer creates the low-rent eyesore that Mother Road tourists used to drive past.
Meanwhile, it still seems like every new suburban retail development promises to be “the next Utica Square.” And it never is.
Throwback Tulsa gallery: Utica Square was not so upscale in 1952