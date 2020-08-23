On her cleaning rounds one morning at the historic Will Rogers Motor Court, a motel maid found one of the rooms completely empty. The TV. The clock-radio. The phone. The bed and the rest of the furniture. Even the carpet was missing. The guests had taken everything.
It was the early to mid-1970s and the clientele was changing — and not only at the Will Rogers MC, but for all the other little roadside motels along Tulsa’s stretch of Route 66.
Paul Johnson Jr. became part owner and manager of the Court in 1947, after serving as a gunner and aerial photographer over the Pacific in War World II. And a few years later, he helped design a new neon sign for the motel, attracting attention from passing motorists with a flashy cowboy — presumably Rogers himself — riding a bucking bronco.
The sign became one of Tulsa’s favorite Route 66 landmarks. And the Will Rogers Motor Court became one of Tulsa’s most successful motels, filling up early most nights with vacationing families and traveling salesmen.
Johnson raised a family of his own there and made several improvements to the property, including an extended front office and modern switchboard, according to a 2002 article that his daughter wrote for Route 66 Magazine.
In 1958 he even added a large swimming pool with several cabana rooms, his daughter reported. And 1958 also happened to be the year that the Skelly Expressway opened, creating a high-speed bypass around old Route 66.
“Dad’s marketing strategy was to offer discounts to traveling salesmen and route drivers, among others,” Susan Johnson Wilson wrote, “and to continue to appeal to the older travelers who were intimidated by the fast traffic on the interstate.”
Business still declined. And crime began to plague the motel.
“Our father became disillusioned with the changes occurring around him,” his daughter wrote, “and with the anachronism that the Court had become.”
Johnson sold the motel in 1977 without keeping so much as an ashtray or a postcard as a souvenir.
Tulsa, however, now has its own keepsake of sorts. Last week, crews installed a replica of the motor court’s famous bucking-bronco sign as part of a new “neon park” on the west side of the 11th Street bridge, part of the original Route 66.
The Will Rogers sign stands alongside two other replicas from the old Tulsa Auto Court and Oil Capital Motel. But unfortunately, it’s only a sign. The motel itself, at 5737 E. 11th St., was torn down only a few years after Johnson walked away from it.
