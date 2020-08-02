Nearly 30 years ago, when Howard Paden was a sixth-grader, his family moved to the small town of Vian in the Ozark foothills of far eastern Oklahoma, where a certain school teacher happened to speak fluent Cherokee.
Paden had already picked up a few words from older family members, who had grown up speaking the language. But his father’s generation had been forbidden to speak Cherokee at school, and television had helped make English the first language at home, too.
For Paden and his friends growing up in the 1980s, Cherokee seemed exotic. Almost esoteric. It wasn’t even a second language for them. It was a foreign language.
“We didn’t hear it spoken every day like the older generations did,” Paden says. “You weren’t going to just pick it up naturally. If you were going to learn it, you had to make a point of learning it.”
As a kid in Vian, Paden would ask the teacher to write down a word for him. And he would study it between classes or after his real lessons, until he knew it by heart. Then he would go back to ask the teacher for another word.
“At first, it was just one word at a time,” Paden remembers. “Then two or three words. Then a short sentence. Eventually, we could talk back and forth a little.”
The Cherokee Nation has roughly 2,000 fluent speakers left, with an average age of 67. The tribe loses about 100 speakers a year, Paden says.
Do the math. By 2040, they are all likely to be gone.
The Cherokee Immersion School, which teaches pre-K through sixth grade in Tahlequah, graduates about eight fluent speakers a year. And the Cherokee Language Master Apprentice Program, a sort of immersion school for adults where Paden has been an administrator for the past several years, produces about four speakers a year.
At that rate, the language should bottom out with somewhere around 300 fluent speakers about 20 years from now, then start growing again.
But Paden isn’t satisfied with the current pace.
Last week, the tribe created the Cherokee Language Department, bringing the Immersion School, the Master Apprentice Program and other efforts under one organizational umbrella. And Paden became the executive director.
He describes the current generation of Cherokee-language students as “a small army fighting to save our language.” If so, he’s now the commander-in-chief.
A unified department will make efforts to save the language more focused, better coordinated and quicker to adapt to changing circumstances, Paden said.
Short-term goals include quadrupling the number of tribal citizens becoming fluent each year, which might be enough to keep Cherokee from ever dipping far below a total of 1,000 speakers. But the long-term goal, the real goal, is to see a future generation of Cherokees — perhaps Paden’s grandchildren or great-grandchildren — begin learning the language the old-fashioned way again. From the cradle.
“If we keep pushing, someday it’s going to start happening organically,” Paden says. “A baby’s first word will be in Cherokee and it will just come naturally. Then we’re getting somewhere.”
