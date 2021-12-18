 Skip to main content
Mannford woman killed in Rogers County crash
A Mannford woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a semi-truck on a Rogers County road Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Taylor Mantooth, 26, was pronounced dead after the wreck that occurred on I-44 on the Will Rogers Turnpike, less than a mile east of Verdigris.

Her vehicle was traveling westbound about 6:15 a.m. when she struck a semi-truck from the rear before it rolled three times, ejecting Mantooth from the vehicle, OHP said.

She was later pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in fair condition with head and internal torso injuries, troopers said.

The OHP report indicated that Mantooth was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported, troopers said.

The westbound lanes of 1-44 was closed for an hour before reopening, OHP said.

