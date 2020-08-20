A Mannford woman found dead in a Mannford home with her two daughters was identified Thursday.
A family member found Rhiannon Gagnon, 40, and her 12- and 16-year-old daughters dead from obvious trauma upon returning home from work Tuesday evening, according to information released from the Creek County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Office of the Medical Examiner.
Investigators aren't seeking anyone in connection to the deaths and say they're waiting for the medical examiner's reports to determine what happened.
“We’re pretty confident that everybody involved was inside the house," Chief Deputy Fred Clark said. "We’re just not sure who ... was the actor. We don’t want to be wrong."
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation near Oklahoma 51 and Oklahoma 48.