A man was booked Sunday into Tulsa County jail after he was shot by police following a pursuit during which time he allegedly struck an officer with the vehicle.
Police booked Anthony Rucker on Sunday evening, according to jail records.
Police were called about 4:45 p.m. Friday to an area near 25th Place and 83rd East Avenue for a man going to and from a residence and multiple cars on the street.
The caller told police that they suspected the man was selling drugs.
The man ran from responding officers on foot and then got into a vehicle, police say. Police allege Rucker drove the car toward an officer, struck him and knocked him to the ground intentionally, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The officer who was struck then shot at the driver before the vehicle drove away.
Rucker allegedly led officers on a pursuit for several blocks before crashing into a house at 27th Street and 80th East Avenue. No one was in the house at the time. Rucker was arrested and hospitalized shortly after the wreck.
Police allege Rucker ate evidence during the pursuit; however, the arrest report does not indicate what that evidence was. The arrest report does not indicate that an officer shot Rucker.
Police reported the officer who was struck sustained some road rash but no serious injuries.
Rucker was booked on complaints of eluding, destroying evidence, resisting arrest and assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. He is being held in lieu of a $57,500 bond.