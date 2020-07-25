Tulsa police are searching for a shooter after a man was killed in an east Tulsa front yard Saturday evening.
The victim was reportedly outside about 6:30 p.m. when a car drove up to the house in the 18500 block of East First Street, near Admiral Place and 193rd East Avenue, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.
Struck an unknown number of times, the man, who identity has not been released, stumbled back to the side yard, where he fell, according to police and witnesses.
One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she and her husband were outside and saw the car drive by. All of its windows were down, she said, and a phone was ringing loudly over its speaker system.
She didn’t think much of it because she recognized the car. It had frequented that house this week, she said. But when she turned away she said she heard multiple gunshots. When she turned back, she said, she saw someone fire four or five more rounds at the man, and the car sped off.
The neighbor said she called police and after her husband determined it was safe, she ran to try to help the man. The woman, who is a nurse, said she lost his pulse about the time police arrived.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Joel Ward said the man’s family identified him as a tribal member, so the case will be referred to federal investigators and filed in federal court in keeping with the Supreme Court’s recent ruling regarding tribal jurisdiction.
Ward said officers believe they know who the shooter is, and they’re looking for the person, but did not release a suspect description to the public.
Another longtime neighbor, Amy Wolf, said she was one of those callers, and it wasn’t the first time she’s had to call police about the home.
Wolf described the home as a “drug house,” and showed the Tulsa World a file of grievances and communication with city officials she and other neighbors have kept dating to 2008.
Ward said the man who was killed was not a resident of the home, but was there often. Two people who lived at the home were taken downtown to have interviews with detectives, Ward said.
The man’s death is the city’s 44th reported homicide this year.