Police are investigating Tulsa's 53rd homicide of the year after a man was found dead in a midtown apartment Tuesday evening.
Family members found Steven Wood's body when they came to check on him about 5:15 p.m. at Cedar Lane apartments near 21st Street and Sheridan Road, Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said.
"They hadn't heard from him, and they thought that was unusual," Ohnesorge said at the scene.
The 51-year-old victim suffered trauma to his head, and several items appeared to be missing from his apartment, a later news release stated.
Anyone with information in the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.