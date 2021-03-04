Longtime Tulsa TV journalist Clayton Vaughn dies

Former KOTV colleague Glenda Silvey provided a statement about Vaughn.

"Some of us tend to lionize journalists of the past, but I consider Clayton more than worthy of it," Silvey said.

"Over all the years I worked with him, I never saw him waver from the highest journalistic standards, such as objectivity, fairness, accuracy and excellent writing.

"Watching Clayton deliver a news story, one would never have any idea what his opinion was on that story, something sadly missing in too much of today’s broadcast journalism. He modeled the highest news integrity as a leader of KOTV’s newsroom and was a exemplary teacher to many.

"I have many funny memories of his scaring new reporters — dazzled by his reputation — by interrogating them on their work, correcting their grammar, or asking them if they understood the meaning of words they’d used. He was always kind, though; often humorous, and they learned from him.