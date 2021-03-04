Longtime Tulsa TV journalist Clayton Vaughn dies

Clayton Vaughn, who earned a reputation as the dean of Tulsa television during a broadcasting career that spanned more than 40 years, has died. He was 86. Services will be held at a later date.
Vaughn’s career took him to the nation’s biggest markets, but he was always drawn back to Tulsa. He spent more than 30 years at KOTV channel 6, much of it in the roles of news director, evening anchor and, later, managing editor. He retired from KOTV in 1998.
Born Clayton Rush Vaughn on Jan. 12, 1935, in Pittsburg, Kansas, Vaughn was raised in Cushing. He was active in high school speech program and was recommended by a speech teacher when, in 1953, a new radio station in Cushing sought help from the high school ranks.
Vaughn had not considered entering the broadcasting field before the opportunity, according to a voicesofoklahoma.com biographical interview with John Erling. And, said Vaughn, “After 1953, I never had a job that wasn’t in broadcasting.”
Vaughn’s longtime Tulsa association began when he accepted a $350-a-month job as a newsman with a rock and roll station, KAKC, in 1958.
Vaughn had no aspirations of transitioning to TV, but in 1964 he was recommended for a KOTV job by Jim Hartz, who was hired away by WNBC in New York and eventually co-hosted the “Today Show.”
In 1969, Vaughn moved to Los Angeles to work for KABC and met his wife, Nancy, because they were seated together to cover the Charles Manson trial.
Vaughn, during his voicesofoklahoma.com interview, said he attended a news conference at Bob Hope’s home while working in L.A. Vaughn asked a question. Hope started his reply with, “Well, Clayton.”
“Whoa! And then I realized that I was his local news guy,” Vaughn recalled. “He knew my name because I was on television. I was just simply stunned at that ...”
Vaughn returned to KOTV in 1971 and became the anchor of Oklahoma’s first 6 p.m. news hour, which brought magazine-style reporting and news commentary to Tulsa TV. In 1979, he went to work for WNET-TV in New York City and the New Jersey Public Television System. He returned to KOTV in 1981.
During the course of Vaughn’s career, he reported from nine national political conventions, traveled to Vietnam to report on area military servicemen and women, anchored from the Oklahoma City Federal Building bombing site, presided over scores of political debates and interviewed people from all walks of life.
Vaughn is a member of the Oklahoma Broadcasters Hall of Fame and received a lifetime achievement award from the Heartland Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He was in the inaugural class when the Tulsa Press Club began honoring Tulsa TV icons in 2003.
Former KOTV colleague Glenda Silvey provided a statement about Vaughn.
"Some of us tend to lionize journalists of the past, but I consider Clayton more than worthy of it," Silvey said.
"Over all the years I worked with him, I never saw him waver from the highest journalistic standards, such as objectivity, fairness, accuracy and excellent writing.
"Watching Clayton deliver a news story, one would never have any idea what his opinion was on that story, something sadly missing in too much of today’s broadcast journalism. He modeled the highest news integrity as a leader of KOTV’s newsroom and was a exemplary teacher to many.
"I have many funny memories of his scaring new reporters — dazzled by his reputation — by interrogating them on their work, correcting their grammar, or asking them if they understood the meaning of words they’d used. He was always kind, though; often humorous, and they learned from him.
"His delivery was dignified but warm, and his intelligence and experience surely earned the trust of many viewers over the years. Recalling some of the major breaking news stories of all those years — along with memorable technical meltdowns — any of Clayton’s co-workers could trust him to be professional, generous, and supportive. He was always calm and composed, invariably considered the viewers first, and his obligations to them.
"He’s one of the most significant professional and personal relationships of my life. It’s hard for me to imagine no longer being able to talk with Clayton."
After retiring from broadcasting, Vaughn became Executive Director of the Tulsa Historical Society through 2006.
“I had never had an association with a museum except to walk through them,” he once told the Tulsa World. “I didn’t know anything about nonprofits, except for being on a few boards.”
But, under Vaughn’s leadership, the Tulsa Historical Society grew from a practically “homeless” organization with an annual budget that never topped $60,000 to one with an endowment of $1.1 million, an annual budget that has grown to $650,000 and a stately mansion adjacent to Woodward Park.
Vaughn is survived by his wife Nancy and his children, son Chris Vaughn of Tulsa and his son Christopher of Stigler; daughter Vanessa Keiser, her husband Chris, and their son Jack of Indian Lake, Pennsylvania; daughter Chelsea Showalter, her husband Anthony, and their children Owen and Julia of Tulsa; and son Dylan Vaughn, his wife Dana, their children Connor, Ryan, and Marina of San Diego.