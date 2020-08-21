Nearly 20 years after conception — and nearly a century after the moment in time that will largely define it — ground was broken Friday for a Greenwood history museum.
"This will be a world-class facility where people can come and see that not only did black lives matter in Greenwood then, but they will matter always," said Maggie Hille Yar, whose family donated the land on which the museum is to be built.
Those behind the venture say Greenwood Rising, on the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street, will tell the entire story of Tulsa's historic Black neighborhood, from its beginning in the early 20th century through today.
But the singular event in Greenwood's history is the race massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921. In less than 24 hours, hundreds were killed and wounded and a thriving community was reduced to ashes.
The desire to build a Greenwood memorial and museum grew out of a state commission that completed its work in 2001. When the legislature withdrew financial support a few years later and threatened to take back what it had already appropriated, the museum plans were tabled in favor of what is now John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park.
With the race massacre's centennial approaching, interest in a museum renewed. Initially plans were for it to adjoin the Greenwood Cultural Center two blocks north.
When that didn't work out, the Hille family and its foundation came forward. A development company owned by Maggie Hille Yar and husband Kajeer Yar owned the vacant southeast corner of Archer and Greenwood.
"They came to our rescue," said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, chairman of the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Matthews said the commission has raised more than $21 million — more than enough to complete the building — and wants to raise about $9 million for exhibits and an operating endowment.
Boosting those efforts Friday was the announcement that QuikTrip Corp., has pledged another $1 million to the project, bringing it's total commitment to $2 million.
Matthews also said the AEP Foundation has pledged $500,000 and the Oklahoma City Thunder $250,000.
QuikTrip Vice President of Operations Kevin Thornton said the Tulsa-based convenience store chain is committed to the project because it believes Greenwood Rising will be "so much more" than a history center.
"We believe the history of Black Wall Street needs to be told and our children need to be educated about it ... but we're also committed to this project because we recognize there's a need for some serious conversation about race and race relations in this country," Thornton said. "We think this project will help facilitate some of those discussions."
The history center's location at the intersection of Greenwood and Archer is close to the focal point of an overnight gun battle and ultimately the swarming of black Tulsa on the morning of June 1. Project Manager Phil Armstrong noted Reuben Everett, one of the men killed in the fighting, lived only a stone's throw along Archer Street from where Friday's groundbreaking took place.
Among Friday's speakers was businesswoman Tracy Gibbs, whose grandmother Ernestine Gibbs survived the massacre as a teenager and went on to a teaching career at Booker T. Washington High School and a business owner.
"This groundbreaking didn't start today," said Tracy Gibbs. "This groundbreaking started years ago. Many years ago.
"The groundbreaking began every time a race massacre survivor would tell their story," she said. "Every time they would set their children down and share that horrific moment they had to endure — groundbreaking. Every time they would set down with their grandchildren — groundbreaking.
"Every time they would tell their stories to the media, even to the (U.S.) Senate floor — groundbreaking. So this groundbreaking moment didn't start today."
Friday meant a lot to her family "and I'm sure to many others," Gibbs said. "Those stories that were groundbreaking so many years ago continue to be groundbreaking today."
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…