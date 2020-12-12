Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine called turning point in state's fight against deadly virus

OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association echoed other health experts in saying the COVID-19 vaccine will be a turning point in the nation’s struggle against the virus.
“I think the sooner we can get people to vaccinate, the sooner we will get past this,” said Dr. George Monks, the association's president.
Oklahoma is scheduled to receive its first shipment of the vaccine within days.
The state currently has a phased approach for distributing the vaccine, with health care workers with high exposure risk and staff and residents at assisted living centers and long-term care facilities at the top of the list.
Between 70% and 80% of the population needs to be immune to prevent the virus from spreading easily from person to person, Monks said.
“There are not as many suspected hosts when we have 70% to 80% of the potential hosts immune to it or have protection from it,” he said. “It makes it very hard for an infection to spread.”
State health officials said receiving the vaccine will be voluntary.
Monks said the vaccines identified for use will be safe and effective, but he said he didn't know whether doses will be available for children.
A spokesman for the Oklahoma State Department of Health said the state will not know until after Saturday, but it’s unlikely that vaccines will be approved for use in people younger than 18 because the volunteers studied in the vaccine trials were older.
Not all people are in favor of having children immunized against the virus.
Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, an organization that was successful in killing state legislation that would have reduced the number of exemptions for childhood vaccinations, works to protect parental rights, health choice, medical privacy and informed consent, Executive Director Liza Greve said.
“It needs to be the informed choice of the individual or the parent,” Greve said. “As long as it remains an informed choice, that is going to be the best for the individual.”
The organization’s biggest concern, she said, is that the manufacturer has no liability for any health issues that might come up after the vaccine is administered.
But Dr. Steven Crawford, senior associate dean and professor of family and preventive medicine at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, said he believes that “it is a national security issue and the patriotic duty of every able American to take the vaccine.”
Crawford, who is also president of the board for the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families, said the remarkable thing about the COVID-19 vaccines is that they have been developed so quickly, in only 11 months.
“We live in world that it is unbelievable to have that happen, and I am just proud of those scientists that were able to do that,” Crawford said.
