Tulsa Zoo's new learning program, aligned with Oklahoma state teaching standards, connects children in kindergarten through fifth grade with nature and inspires curious discovery of wild places around the world. Zoo school started during the pandemic as a virtual learning option, according to a news release.

“The program was a favorite among home-schooled families, so we felt it was important to bring it back permanently as an additional tool for the zoo to teach children about nature," Tulsa Zoo Education Manager Chris Young said.

Each three-hour class costs $30 and includes an educational activity, an adventure in the zoo and a visit from an education ambassador animal.

The May 16 session is for kindergarten through second grade students, and the May 18 session is for those in third through fifth grades.

Go to tulsazoo.org/schools for more info or to register.