When organizers chose the topic for the 2020 Zarrow Mental Health Symposium, no one could have accounted for what the year would bring.
It's why Mark Davis, chief programs officer for the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma, said discussing "Healing from Historical Trauma" couldn't be more appropriate of a subject.
"We didn't know the George Floyd situation would come about," Davis said. "We didn't know COVID-19 would be a pandemic that would create a mountain of additional layers of trauma, anxiety and depression.
"We had no clue civil unrest and race relations would be where they are today when we planned this symposium. How pertinent and relevant this focus is this year is right on target. It's what we feel at the Mental Health Association that we need to be talking about right now."
Although COVID-19 has forced the symposium's 26th edition to go online-only for Sept. 30-Oct. 2, the entirety of the event's keynotes and breakout sessions will be available for registrants at zarrowsymposium.org.
Davis said it's important to note the distinctions and similarities between historical trauma and isolated traumatic incidents. Individual experiences, be that a victim of domestic violence or a soldier exposed to the worst of war, are specific and typically unique, Davis said.
Groups and counseling can address those singular kinds of trauma, but Davis said historical trauma is larger and can affect hundreds if not thousands of people, much like a pandemic or sudden generational change.
"I'll tell you being an Oklahoman all my life, I felt some grief and some loss of innocence when the twin towers (World Trade Center) came down," Davis said. "And I was right here at 16th and Utica in Parkside as a young counselor, but I felt that impact. And I was also at the University of Central Oklahoma, and literally heard and felt the shake when the Murrah building blew up."
Unlike the more recent events or even ongoing ones like COVID-19, Davis said past generations' experiences don't only exist in the past. The consequences of those days in history leave longstanding and critical marks on those cultures most affected, Davis said.
Davis said the idea is if practitioners can have a better education and cultural competency about those generational events and their lingering effects, they can better serve those in need.
Historical trauma isn't only about recent events in people's memories, either. Part of why the association chose the topic is the upcoming 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Experts will also discuss trauma associated with the Trail of Tears, slavery and the Holocaust.
"There's just so many things we felt like we can really dig into to bring some clarity to," Davis said. "And also at least start the process of healing from these tragedies that have taken place, start the process of recovery and addressing the travesties our citizens have dealt with."