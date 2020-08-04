Yukon Mayor Shelli Selby filed a police report last week against a state representative for allegedly harassing and bullying her after she instituted a mask mandate for bar and restaurant workers in June.
Selby told police that state Rep. Jay Steagall, a Republican representing Yukon and parts of Oklahoma City, was intimidating her for political reasons because he believes the mask mandate is illegal, according to the police report.
She also sent a letter to House Speaker Charles McCall detailing her allegations and asking McCall to “educate” Steagall on “what is appropriate and ethical.”