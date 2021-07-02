Your guide to the return of fireworks to Tulsa for Fourth of July

River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.: For the "full-on frontal display and being able to see the whole show with everything ... that happens on the ground."

Gathering Place, near 31st and Riverside: For anyone with sound-sensitivity issues or those who want to get a wider view of the fireworks from farther away.

What you'll find before the July 4 fireworks at 9:30 p.m.:

6 p.m.: Live music, stilt walkers, food vendors and pony rides to kick off FreedomFest

8 p.m.: Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team entrance (landing in Festival Park west side)

Plan ahead

Bring folding chairs or blankets. Try to carpool, ride share or other transportation method; construction has limited some parking availability.

On the River West Festival Park side of the river, parking will be available in lots managed by the River Parks Authority for $5 to $10, cash only. The $10 parking is near 2100 S. Jackson Ave., adjacent to the festival grounds. The $5 parking is near the West Tulsa City Yard at 42 W. 23rd Street, a seven-minute walk from the festival grounds.