Your guide to the return of fireworks to Tulsa for Fourth of July

The Folds of Honor Freedom Fest at River West Festival Park is one of Oklahoma’s largest fireworks displays.
It's a show ranging from 4-inch-shell fireworks, roughly the same size as a softball, to some with shells larger than a regulation basketball.
“When that (10-inch shell) goes in the air, it goes 1,000 feet up (and) goes out to two football fields in diameter of explosive beauty," says event coordinator Ryan Howell.
Those explosives were first implemented into Tulsa's fireworks show in 2019, but last year's Fourth of July event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Spectators who recall staking out viewing spots close to the launch site at the 21st Street bridge a few years ago may find them inaccessible now, Howell said, due to the larger explosives.
More than 3,000 fireworks are to be launched in the first 22 minutes of Sunday's show, with 3,000 more expended in the final two minutes to provide an exciting ending.
Where should you try to view the show? Howell says it depends on the experience the viewer wants:
Veterans Park, 18th and Boulder: For those who "like being directly underneath the fireworks."
River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.: For the "full-on frontal display and being able to see the whole show with everything ... that happens on the ground."
Gathering Place, near 31st and Riverside: For anyone with sound-sensitivity issues or those who want to get a wider view of the fireworks from farther away.
What you'll find before the July 4 fireworks at 9:30 p.m.:
6 p.m.: Live music, stilt walkers, food vendors and pony rides to kick off FreedomFest
8 p.m.: Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team entrance (landing in Festival Park west side)
Plan ahead
Bring folding chairs or blankets. Try to carpool, ride share or other transportation method; construction has limited some parking availability.
On the River West Festival Park side of the river, parking will be available in lots managed by the River Parks Authority for $5 to $10, cash only. The $10 parking is near 2100 S. Jackson Ave., adjacent to the festival grounds. The $5 parking is near the West Tulsa City Yard at 42 W. 23rd Street, a seven-minute walk from the festival grounds.
Those who park at the West Tulsa City Yard lots will not be allowed to stay near their vehicles during the festival. Due to construction, the green space south of the 21st Street bridge along the river will be inaccessible.
Handicap parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in the $10 lot near 210 S. Jackson Ave. at the River West Festival Park.