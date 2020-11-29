Young see largest increase in COVID-19 case rates since October, Tulsa World analysis shows

The Health Department said that the differences in infection rates seen across the age groups are generally minor and likely reflect very few, if any, scientifically meaningful differences.

Still, the numbers prompted alarm from State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, despite being made aware of the caveats about the numbers from the state Health Department.

“The spike in pediatric cases is very alarming to us, particularly because the numbers had been comparatively low until mid-October,” Hofmeister said in a statement. “The OSDE has been periodically posting the numbers of cases in the 5-17 age cohort to help underscore the need for all Oklahomans to stay vigilant.

“We need schools to be open, and that happens through mitigating the spread of the virus. The rise in pediatric cases reminds us that, while most children with COVID are asymptomatic, they do get infected and they do transmit it.“

Overall, the 15-24 age group accounts for the largest COVID-19 infection rates in the state with 5,833 cases recorded per 100,000 population the week ending Nov. 19, according to data from the state Health Department.

While the 15-24 age group has the largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and case rates, it has one of the lowest death rates at 0.4 per 100,000 population.