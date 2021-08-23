Young COVID-19 patient whose story went viral released from hospital

One of the youngest critical COVID-19 patients treated at The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis was released Monday, just a few days after her mother’s plea to vaccination holdouts went viral.

After a 12-day hospital stay, 3-year-old Aurora Cannon returned home to Fort Gibson, escorted by local fire trucks.

“Auroras medical team is amazed at how quickly she turned around. No oxygen last night. Running in circles today with no drops in oxygen saturations. Eating. Drinking. Playing. Laughing. Now, celebrating!!” wrote her mother, Amelia Cannon, on Facebook. “I am so happy that this chapter of our lives is coming to a close. We will never be the same.”

The Cannons’ story went worldwide via social media posts and news stories after Amelia Cannon, a registered nurse in the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital, took to the internet last week.

She believes she gave Aurora the virus after contracting it from one of the many unvaccinated patients she had treated recently at work.