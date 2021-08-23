 Skip to main content
Young COVID-19 patient whose story went viral released from hospital
Young COVID-19 patient whose story went viral released from hospital

  Updated
Aurora Cannon (copy)

Aurora Cannon, 3, battled COVID-19 in The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis. She was released Monday after a 12-day stay.

 Courtesy, Amelia Cannon

Watch Now: Tulsa ER nurse wants world to see her 3-year-old's battle against COVID-19

One of the youngest critical COVID-19 patients treated at the Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis was released Monday, just a few days after her mother’s plea to vaccine holdouts went viral.

After a 12-day hospital stay and escorted by local fire trucks, 3-year-old Aurora Cannon returned home to Fort Gibson.

“Auroras medical team is amazed at how quickly she turned around. No oxygen last night. Running in circles today with no drops in oxygen saturations. Eating. Drinking. Playing. Laughing. Now, celebrating!!” wrote her mother Amelia Cannon, on Facebook. “I am so happy that this chapter of our lives is coming to a close. We will never be the same.”

The Cannons’ story went worldwide via social media posts and news stories after Amelia, a registered nurse in the emergency room at Saint Francis Hospital, took to the internet last week.

She believes she gave Aurora the virus after contracting it from one of the many unvaccinated patients she had treated recently at work.

On Aug. 12, she posted: “If you choose not to be vaccinated, you’ve made a choice for my daughter, too. Your choice led to my innocent child being hospitalized. So forgive me, but I am angry. I am angry that I have done EVERYTHING right. Angry that I come to work and exhaust myself to treat unvaccinated patients. Only to bring it home to my babies. Can you imagine my frustration? My guilt? My fear?”

While Amelia and her husband and one-year-old daughter recovered quickly from their bouts with COVID-19, Aurora was not as fortunate.

She ended up with pneumonia and after sudden respiratory distress after days in the hospital was transferred to the pediatric ICU and placed on BiPap, or Bilevel positive airway pressure.

It’s a form of non-invasive ventilation therapy used to facilitate breathing.

After successful treatment and rapid improvement over the weekend, Aurora was discharged home on Monday, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed.

Amelia posted public videos of Aurora’s car ride home and her reunion with her little sister to Facebook.

Video: Nurse shares video of 3-year-old daughter's fight with COVID-19.

Aug. 20, 2021 interview. St. Francis Hospital nurse Amelia Cannon said she caught COVID-19 from treating patients, and now her daughter is in the hospital with the illness.

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Ikea to start selling renewable energy to homes in Sweden

