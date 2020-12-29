'You don't understand why': Son reflects on Health Department executive's COVID-19 death

Copeland said his mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance after having difficulty breathing, which is when she learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to see — my mom in the hospital, hooked up to machines keeping her alive," Copeland said. "But being there with her, holding her hand, being able to kiss her on the forehead, it gave me better closure. If I couldn't even do that I think it would have been even tougher."

He said knowing that his mother died after falling ill with COVID-19 is "really hard to cope with" in large part because "you don't understand why" the virus can have such wildly differing impacts on people.

"But I just wanted to be there, hold her hand, give her a kiss and give her permission that if she needed to go, she can go," he said. "Like, 'If you need to go, go be with Jesus and don’t worry about us.' We will be fine.”

The Tulsa Health Department announced Rask's death on Sunday and said she had worked for the agency for nearly 35 years, most recently as division chief of adolescent and child health.

She was a past president of the Oklahoma Public Health Association Board of Directors, as well as a former board member of the Tulsa Area Immunization Coalition.