'You don't understand why': Son reflects on Health Department executive's COVID-19 death

During a recent visit at her home with family members in early December, Tulsa Health Department Child and Adolescent Health Division Chief Pam Rask gave her son a word of caution before he and his children prepared to eat dinner.
"She wasn't feeling very good. Like, she was real sick, congested," Josh Copeland told the Tulsa World. "She came out of the bedroom and she said, 'I don't want to go over there. I'm not feeling very good.' Then I said, 'Well, you sound like you've got the COVID,' you know, playing around with her.'"
He said Rask "kinda laughed and said, 'Oh, well, I don't. I think I've just got a head cold or something," to which he replied, "You told me it's one of the symptoms" of COVID-19.
"Then she went back to her bedroom," Copeland recalled. "Every day she would send me updates with the coronavirus and cases in Tulsa County. Every day."
On Saturday, six days before her 62nd birthday, Rask died in the intensive care unit at St. John Medical Center after spending about three weeks hospitalized. Each member of her household, including her husband, also contracted the virus, though their cases were less severe.
Rask's final week of life saw her being placed on a ventilator, with most of her family kept out of her hospital room until her last moments due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Copeland said his mother was taken to the hospital by ambulance after having difficulty breathing, which is when she learned that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
"It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to see — my mom in the hospital, hooked up to machines keeping her alive," Copeland said. "But being there with her, holding her hand, being able to kiss her on the forehead, it gave me better closure. If I couldn't even do that I think it would have been even tougher."
He said knowing that his mother died after falling ill with COVID-19 is "really hard to cope with" in large part because "you don't understand why" the virus can have such wildly differing impacts on people.
"But I just wanted to be there, hold her hand, give her a kiss and give her permission that if she needed to go, she can go," he said. "Like, 'If you need to go, go be with Jesus and don’t worry about us.' We will be fine.”
The Tulsa Health Department announced Rask's death on Sunday and said she had worked for the agency for nearly 35 years, most recently as division chief of adolescent and child health.
She was a past president of the Oklahoma Public Health Association Board of Directors, as well as a former board member of the Tulsa Area Immunization Coalition.
"She was a true public servant and had a passion for improving the health of her fellow Oklahomans," OPHA said in a statement. "She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her."
At the time she died, Copeland said, Rask had been taking care of two of her grandchildren, one of whom she saw graduate from high school and start college.
He also said his mother regularly emphasized the importance of safety protocols, such as wearing masks and social distancing, even if her relatives disagreed.
It was unclear when or how Rask contracted the virus.
"My mom was a firm believer in the masks," Copeland said. "And I understand she was diabetic. I hear (the virus) is really hard on people (with underlying health conditions.) She was really worried about this. She knew. And still, this is what took her out."
Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart lamented that "COVID-19 has taken too many of our loved ones" this year and called Rask "the epitome of what a public health professional is."
Dart has noted that the virus is now in the top five leading causes of death for Tulsa County residents despite its existence in the area for less than a year.
"She was always happy and she never took life for granted," Copeland said of his mother. "She was a huge, huge impact on my life.
"Don't take life for granted, and any time that you get a chance to give 'em a hug — it might be the last time you talk to that person. You never really know."
Services for Rask will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Reach Church, 1402 N. 81st West Ave. in Sand Springs.
