Yoga instructor tailors classes to veterans facing PTSD

For several years, Ashley Ramsey witnessed firsthand the toll PTSD continues to take on service members returning from overseas.
Ramsey’s close friend Megan Widner Johnson, an Army veteran, served as a combat medic during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Johnson, who was awarded two Bronze Stars, developed post-traumatic stress disorder after each of the several convoys she was a part of came under fire.
After Johnson died in 2019, Ramsey began to use her certification as a trauma-informed yoga instructor to honor Johnson’s life and ensure that Tulsa veterans have more resources to help cope with PTSD triggers. Every week, Ramsey hosts a free yoga class for veterans with PTSD.
“This is (Johnson’s) in-memoriam,” Ramsey said. “She dealt with PTSD on a daily basis. It actually got to the point where she was unable to drive a vehicle. …
“When someone experiences trauma, they can lose their understanding of proprioception, or where their body is in a physical space. Yoga is a great way to reconnect.”
Trauma-sensitive yoga differs from standard classes in its use of exercises intended to ground participants in their bodies and the environment, Ramsey said.
“There’s definitely more attention to the body, more attention to breath,” Ramsey said. “There are certain exercises that we go through to encourage using senses in the class, the rhythm, the movement. Feel the floor beneath you; feel your props holding and supporting you; feel your clothes against your skin; feel your breath.”
The discipline also features more intentional selection of exercises based on individuals’ needs and the instructor’s recognition of their body language, said Christine Von de Veld, who is also a trauma-informed instructor.
“(Trauma-informed classes) are more able to tailor to people’s nervous systems and things like if they’re fidgety and nervous, as opposed to having a set agenda for the day,” Von de Veld said. “(We’re) able to read students, and so obviously if someone is very fidgety, we’re not going to blast loud music that day. … We can easily adjust around that.”
While Ramsey held her certification as a trauma-informed instructor prior to Johnson’s death, she said her friend’s passing pushed her to create the class as part of a larger project she has dubbed “Megan’s Mission.“ The program is funded through grants from the Humble Warrior Collective, an organization that uses yoga to reach individuals who have been through “cycles of neglect, violence and trauma.”
“This (class) is just the first launching pad,” Ramsey said. “I have a contact I’m working with in the VA, and after they transition to their new facility (the Ernest Childers Health Care Center near 91st Street and Mingo Road), the hope is that this yoga class will also be a part of their mental health program that they’ll roll out later this year.”
Although Johnson did not die by suicide, Ramsey said interacting with veterans throughout the process of setting up her class made her acutely aware of how impactful having resources to face such struggles can be.
A study from Brown University indicates that since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, 7,057 service members have died in combat, while more than 30,000 have died by suicide.
And according to Stop Soldier Suicide, a “veteran-founded-and-led” organization that connects veterans with mental health resources, veteran suicides in the U.S. are projected to be 23 times greater than post-9/11 combat deaths by 2030.
“There’s one individual I met last week that said 19 of the people he was deployed with had committed suicide,” Ramsey said, “and he said he believed it was due to their inability to transition back to civilian life and cope with their PTSD triggers. It made me tear up just to see how meaningful this is.”
The class is held every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St. The class is also open to the public. All equipment is provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring a water bottle and mat if they have one.
More information on the class can be found at humblewarriorcollective.org/megans-mission.
Featured video: Why everyone should try yoga at least once