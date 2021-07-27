Yoga instructor tailors classes to veterans facing PTSD

For several years, Ashley Ramsey witnessed firsthand the toll PTSD continues to take on service members returning from overseas.

Ramsey’s close friend Megan Widner Johnson, an Army veteran, served as a combat medic during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Johnson, who was awarded two Bronze Stars, developed post-traumatic stress disorder after each of the several convoys she was a part of came under fire.

After Johnson died in 2019, Ramsey began to use her certification as a trauma-informed yoga instructor to honor Johnson’s life and ensure that Tulsa veterans have more resources to help cope with PTSD triggers. Every week, Ramsey hosts a free yoga class for veterans with PTSD.

“This is (Johnson’s) in-memoriam,” Ramsey said. “She dealt with PTSD on a daily basis. It actually got to the point where she was unable to drive a vehicle. …

“When someone experiences trauma, they can lose their understanding of proprioception, or where their body is in a physical space. Yoga is a great way to reconnect.”

Trauma-sensitive yoga differs from standard classes in its use of exercises intended to ground participants in their bodies and the environment, Ramsey said.