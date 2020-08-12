The YMCA has maintained a presence in west Tulsa in some way for nearly a century, and it has served children and families out of its campus near U.S. 75 and Interstate 44 for decades.
But community members in west Tulsa, according to YMCA of Greater Tulsa CEO Ricki Wimmer, "overwhelmingly expressed" a desire to have a safe, easily accessible and modern environment for children.
"So many of our kids don't have a backyard to play in. Being able to provide a space where kids can play and learn and explore and grow as individuals, as well as together with their families, is so important," Wimmer said in an interview with the Tulsa World this week. "And us being at the base of Turkey Mountain, to have 35 acres of natural space, program space right in the middle of the city of Tulsa is unusual.
"We got incredible feedback from the community on what type of property they wanted in this environment. And we have a great relationship with River Parks and Turkey Mountain as well. We share trails that connect and we wanted to develop that relationship further."
So the YMCA decided to rebuild on the Westside campus site at 5400 S. Olympia Ave., undertaking a $15-million project that launched with a capital campaign including a $5 million contribution from Ruth Nelson. It broke ground in May and the Herman and Kate Kaiser YMCA — named in honor of Nelson's family — is expected to open to the public by summer 2021.
"We're calling it 'Tulsa's Backyard.' It is like a wonderland and an amusement park, but we want the feeling of being outside in your backyard," Wimmer said.
Among other amenities, the 35-acre complex will have a 10,000-square-foot event center, an updated gymnasium and locker rooms; a field for outdoor sports such as soccer; a teaching area for disc golf, a pool, a playground and a zip line.
Wimmer said the interior of the event center is meant to feel like the inside of a home, complete with cozy lounging areas, as well as a new catering kitchen so participants can have food and snacks readily available. GH2 Architects and Nabholz Construction, both of Tulsa, are conducting work on the project.
"For so many of our kids, food insecurity is a concern," Wimmer said. "Having a location where (access to food) at the forefront is so critical. And being able to have an outlet that doesn't involve (electronic) screens is going to be so critical."
YMCA of Greater Tulsa Vice President of Mission Advancement Kyle Wilkes agreed, telling the World he's seen recent information indicating some children are looking at a screen, whether tied to a computer, tablet, phone or television, for upward of eight hours a day for school or socially.
"And that was before distance learning," Wilkes said, referencing the increasing shift in education associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer Knox, executive director of camping services for the YMCA of Greater Tulsa, said in an official announcement Tuesday evening that the campus will also help residents more effectively engage with the environment and natural areas such as Turkey Mountain.
She pointed out the Y got its start in west Tulsa by helping those displaced due to a flood of the Arkansas River in 1923 before purchasing the 5400 S. Olympia Ave. property in the mid-1950s, which Knox said became a hub for community gatherings.
"A relationship with the natural environment is undeniable, and there's overwhelming evidence that supports the benefits of nature on our emotional and physical well-being," Knox said of the Westside Y's history. "The YMCA is dedicated to this work through our camping programs and our family outreach."
Wilkes and Wimmer said they are hopeful the Herman and Kate Kaiser YMCA will bring families together again to bond away from technology and enjoy health-boosting outdoor activities.
"We found a way in our facilities to be socially distant and still meet health and wellness goals. So much work has been done to bring that to reality," Wimmer said. "Being able to do that outside and meet those (health and wellness) goals will be a great asset to our community."