Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus – even during the pandemic

Santa Claus is still coming to town, but in 2020, true believers might have to convey their wishes through plexiglass or via Zoom or FaceTime.
Tulsa-area Santas trying to spread Christmas cheer, not the novel coronavirus, are forgoing lap sits and whispers in ears. And canceled company parties and private home visits have some jolly old elves getting especially creative in their outreach.
“This year’s particularly hard trying to be safe, trying to keep distance. We use videos and stuff where we talk about washing hands and being safe. We know we can’t get out there,” said Bob Bulick, who goes by Santa Claus of Tulsa. “The little ones react spontaneously and without control when they see Santa and you can’t expect them not to. We try not to be vectors or to draw a crowd to where that would cause problems potentially with people’s health.”
Bulick and his wife, Jocelyn Whitney, a.k.a. Mrs. Jossie Claus, had already converted a spare bedroom to house all of their Christmas accoutrements.
The pandemic inspired them to turn "The Santa Room" into a full-blown studio for making videos for their YouTube channel and Facebook page, custom recorded Christmas greetings and even private video conferencing appointments.
“We regularly do recordings to bolster our Santa and Mrs. Claus mystique,” Whitney said, laughing. “We’ve been doing short videos for families off and on over the years for lots of different reasons. This year, we’ve just tried to be creative and do what we can."
That includes free YouTube and Facebook "broadcasts" about what’s been going on at the North Pole and even quick Christmas sing-alongs for a nurse client trying to spread a few minutes of cheer to her overtaxed co-workers at a local hospital.
The self-proclaimed "Sonny and Cher of Santa Claus" were known for musical numbers on stage at local corporate events and home visits because this particular Santa never was cut out for the grind of mall or department store work.
“I’m not a kind of Santa that can sit 10 hours a day, seven days a week, four to five weeks out of the year. I have a lot of respect for them, though,” Bulick said. “We welcome all ideas — and if we can’t do it, we will find a Santa for them.”
Members of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, Bulick and Whitney helped establish a state chapter called Oklahoma Santas, which consists of about 60 members, including 12 in the Tulsa area.
One of the youngest members is Brad Jones. He is only 45, so his Santa duties require him to bleach his hair and beard every year.
He said he held off this year until he was certain the arrangements at Broken Arrow’s Bass Pro Shops wouldn’t be too risky for him, given that his mother lives with his young family.
“It’s not worth it walking around with white hair if I don’t have to!” Jones said, with a laugh. “I was very worried there wouldn’t even be an opportunity for me to be Santa this year. As I saw what our set-up was going to look like, I saw I would be safe for me and it would be safe for families.
"I do miss holding all of the children and especially the little babies, but the plexiglass still allows me to see the kids’ faces light up.”
For children who want to send their wishes in the old-fashioned way, Santa, or rather Bob Bulick, even has a mailbox for letters at Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Co., 3541 S. Harvard Ave.
“There is a universality in Santa’s joy. That’s what we try to bring,” Bulick said.
