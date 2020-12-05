Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus – even during the pandemic

That includes free YouTube and Facebook "broadcasts" about what’s been going on at the North Pole and even quick Christmas sing-alongs for a nurse client trying to spread a few minutes of cheer to her overtaxed co-workers at a local hospital.

The self-proclaimed "Sonny and Cher of Santa Claus" were known for musical numbers on stage at local corporate events and home visits because this particular Santa never was cut out for the grind of mall or department store work.

“I’m not a kind of Santa that can sit 10 hours a day, seven days a week, four to five weeks out of the year. I have a lot of respect for them, though,” Bulick said. “We welcome all ideas — and if we can’t do it, we will find a Santa for them.”

Members of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, Bulick and Whitney helped establish a state chapter called Oklahoma Santas, which consists of about 60 members, including 12 in the Tulsa area.

One of the youngest members is Brad Jones. He is only 45, so his Santa duties require him to bleach his hair and beard every year.

He said he held off this year until he was certain the arrangements at Broken Arrow’s Bass Pro Shops wouldn’t be too risky for him, given that his mother lives with his young family.