With the start of an expansion project to widen a portion of Albany (61st) Street in Broken Arrow this week, officials are warning of traffic disruptions around the high school.

The construction work will prohibit left turns at the Albany and County Line Road (193rd East Avenue) intersection, located in front of Broken Arrow High School, and restrict the area to straight-through traffic and right turns only.

“There will be some inconvenience, there’s no doubt about that, but the end result will be worth it for our community,” said Chuck Perry, superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools.

Because of the ongoing project and construction of the school’s new event center, Broken Arrow High School will be holding its spring commencement at the BOK Center in Tulsa. About 1,300 seniors are expected to graduate this year, Perry said.

The $9 million project, paid for by the city of Broken Arrow and federal funds, started Monday, with plans to expand the three-lane Albany Street to five lanes from Lynn Lane Road (177th East Avenue) to County Line Road.

Construction work is expected to take about a year, but City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the plan is to make left turns available again before the start of the next school year.

The upcoming football season will continue to have “Friday night lights as usual” at Memorial Stadium, Perry said. More football season updates will be announced closer to the beginning of the school year.

Detour routes will be available for motorists coming from 209th East Avenue and Lynn Lane throughout the construction process.

The project also will create new sidewalks, a new traffic light at 61st and 12th streets in front of the Creekwood Early Childhood Center, and new curbs and gutters with enclosed sewer systems.

As the construction causes many traffic complications, Perry said it’s important to “please pay attention to the traffic signs, including the speed limit.”

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will be managing the project with Becco Contractors.

