Yearlong lane closures on Broken Arrow Expressway begin Monday

Lane closures are expected to last through late 2023 on the Broken Arrow Expressway as crews work to resurface a section southeast of the Inner Dispersal Loop along with other improvements.

Motorists near downtown Tulsa can expect to see orange cones being set up Monday morning after rush hour, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesman T.J. Gerlach. Eastbound and westbound traffic between Lewis Avenue and U.S. 75 will be reduced to two lanes, with one month requiring the closure of two lanes in each direction.

"Drivers are urged to use extra caution throughout the work zone and expect delays, especially during peak travel times," an ODOT news release states.

The project will include resurfacing, new shoulders and a barrier wall in the median, with an estimated cost of $15 million. Sherwood Construction Inc. was awarded the state contract in August 2022.

Northbound U.S. 75 on the east leg of the IDL remains closed through spring for pavement reconstruction, affecting several downtown ramps.

Another long-term project will affect traffic with lane and ramp closures at the Interstate 44 and U.S. 169 interchange through late 2023. Speed limits have been reduced on both highways to allow for shifting traffic.

