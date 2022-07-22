 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yale Avenue to reopen between 81st-91st streets next week, city announces

After a four-month closure, Yale Avenue will open to through traffic between 81st and 91st streets next week, the city announced Friday morning. 

The milelong stretch of road is being widened from two lanes to six, in keeping with the rest of Yale Avenue from Interstate 44 to the Creek Turnpike, and to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians alike.

On Wednesday, one lane will be open in each direction until construction progresses to allow more lanes to open. The road will stay open for two-way traffic through completion of the project, scheduled for the fall of 2023, a news release states.

The reopening marks the end of Phase 2 of the project, which includes retaining walls, waterlines, storm sewers and sanitary sewers. Phase 3, estimated to take 10 months, will include northbound permanent pavement, more retaining walls, waterline, storm sewer and sanitary sewer.

Eventually, the $29 million project will showcase sidewalks on both sides of the street, along with landscaping to separate pedestrians from vehicle traffic and a concrete, landscaped center median with left-turn bays.

