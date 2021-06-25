 Skip to main content
Wyandotte woman dies 12 days after early-morning crash in Ottawa County
  Updated
A Wyandotte woman died Friday, 12 days after a crash in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Nancy Passmore, 77, was admitted to a Missouri hospital in fair condition with internal injuries following the June 13 collision, troopers reported. 

It occurred about 6:35 a.m., six miles east of Wyandotte, when Passmore was eastbound on U.S. 60 and attempted to turn north onto U.S. 60 Business. Her van struck a westbound vehicle that the sun's glare had obscured from her vision, troopers reported at the time.

Passmore and the other vehicle's driver, a 60-year-old Missouri man, were wearing their seatbelts. 

Passmore was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, and the other driver was taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, where he was treated for internal injuries and released. 

Troopers cited Passmore's failure to yield oncoming traffic when making a left turn as the cause of the crash.

