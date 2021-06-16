 Skip to main content
Wyandotte man dies after ATV crash earlier this month
Wyandotte man dies after ATV crash earlier this month

A Wyandotte man died about a week after he was involved in an ATV crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

On June 6, Brian Cole, 50, was driving a 2015 Honda ATV west on a county road about two miles southwest of Wyandotte in Ottawa County about 11:30 a.m., when the vehicle failed to make a curve and left the road, rolling once, troopers said.

Cole reportedly had been drinking and his driving ability was impaired, troopers said, and the ATV was traveling at an unsafe speed at the curve.

Cole was transported to a Joplin, Missouri hospital in critical condition with head and internal body injuries. He died early Monday, due to his injuries, troopers said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

