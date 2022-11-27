Wrecker operator, 31, killed in crash on U.S. 69 in Wagoner County

A Muskogee man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Saturday night in Wagoner County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

John Mills, 31, died after he was struck by a 2006 Cadillac on U.S. 69 just south of Wagoner, troopers reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mills was on the inside southbound shoulder of the highway loading a vehicle onto a wrecker about 6:43 p.m., when he was struck by the southbound Cadillac. The Cadillac then rolled several times, coming to rest on its top. The driver was treated and released at a Muskogee Hospital.

It was raining at the time of the incident and the roadway was wet, troopers reported.

The condition of the driver and cause of the incident were under investigation, the OHP said.