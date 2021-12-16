 Skip to main content
Wreaths Across America returns to Floral Haven cemetery
Wreaths Across America returns to Floral Haven cemetery

121721-tul-nws-wreaths-brf-p1

American Legion Post 226 member John Fortune carries a wreath to a veteran's grave in Coweta's Vernon Cemetery during a Wreaths Across America program last year.

 Tulsa World file

BROKEN ARROW — The annual Wreaths Across America remembrance ceremony returns Saturday to Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, with plans for more than 1,200 wreaths to be laid on graves in the Veterans Field of Honor.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at the cemetery, 6500 S. 129th East Ave. Ceremonial wreaths will be placed to remember all soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who served.

The public is invited to attend and assist in placing wreaths. JROTC cadets from Daniel Webster High School and from other area high school units will also assist.

The event is led by the Civil Air Patrol’s Starbase Composite Squadron, with help from many sponsors, individuals and organizations, including the Tulsa-area chapters of the Daughters and Sons of the American Revolution.

Annually, more than 2,000 locations nationwide, including several others in the Tulsa area, participate in Wreaths Across America. The project’s mission is to honor the sacrifices of men and women who served, while teaching younger generations about the value and cost of freedom.

Other area cemeteries were wreaths will be laid include Woodland Memorial Park in Sand Springs, Fairview Cemetery in Owasso and Vernon Cemetery in Coweta.

Wreaths Across America began more than 20 years ago when the Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, started donating and placing wreaths on the headstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

