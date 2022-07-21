Worried about catalytic converter thefts? A new Tulsa program might help deter popular crime

A new prevention program for catalytic converter theft in Tulsa could save vehicle owners thousands in potential repair costs with an identification number to deter criminals from stealing the equipment.

According to Tulsa Crime Stoppers, the Etch to Protect program is the first of its kind in Oklahoma helping owners get can their VIN preserved on the vehicle's catalytic converter.

The goal of the program is to deter thieves after about 2,000 catalytic converter thefts locally since March 2021, according to Lt. Brad Staggs with the Tulsa Police Street Crimes Unit.

At a metal recyclers, each catalytic converter could net $250 for theprecious metals inside them. Victims might pay an average of $1,000 to replace it — if the dealers can find the replacement part.

"Catalytic converter theft is a nationwide problem, and we have to do something about it," Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said. "We can not stand idly by and say that the current way that we do things is sufficient."

Vehicle owners may reserve an appointment time online, with availability Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. through Bill Knight Ford, Don Thornton Volkswagen and Jackie Cooper Infiniti. The program starting July 30, free to the public, does not have an end date.

"This is a prevention program that we’re very excited to be working with the Police Department on this but also with the dealerships and preventing this catalytic converter threat problem that has just plagued everywhere," said Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

To sign up, go to tulsacrimestoppers.org, click Etch to Protect and fill out a survey.

"This is just one of many tools that we are implementing," Franklin said. "In November, there is a state law that will change. No longer is a catalytic converter theft a larceny from a vehicle, it will now be a burglary from a vehicle that carries enhanced penalties with it."

TPD's Riverside Unit worked with legislators on that statutory change, Staggs said.

“I think that this is going to create a lot of deterrence for people stealing the catalytic converters," he said, noting a VIN might also indicate to a recycler that "somebody (is) in possession of stolen property."

Bill Knight said Thursday that his dealership lots have also seen catalytic converter thefts, so "we wanted to jump in and use our resources to help."