World's largest collector-car auction company to debut event in Tulsa this weekend with 600 vehicles

A myriad of American muscle cars, classics, trucks, Hot Rods, customs and more will roll across the auction block at River Spirit Expo this weekend.
Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector-car auction company, is debuting its first Tulsa event June 11 and 12.
Six-hundred vehicles will be featured, according to the company, including consignments highlighted by the Elkin Brothers Collection of 14 eclectic collector vehicles, including a 2005 Ford GT with all four available options, two 1970 Chevrolet Chevelles — one of which is a convertible — and three classic Ford Broncos.
The auction company's second-largest annual event recently concluded in Indianapolis with $107.8 million recorded in sales, according to the release.
Other offerings include 24 vehicles from The Rick Holland Collection, most of which will be offered at no reserve. The selection includes a Dusk Pearl 1957 Chevrolet 210 that is finished with Bel Air trim, a pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1973 Ford Bronco Sport and a 1959 Willys Utility Wagon with a 226 CI Super Hurricane 6-cylinder engine and a 3-speed manual transmission.
The York Collection consists of 14 cars dating from a 1931 Austin American Coupe to a 1955 Chevrolet Custom Pickup, and the 13 cars from the Dick Ray Estate Collection—with all but four to be offered at no reserve—varies from a 1921 Ford Model T Pickup and a 1933 Chevrolet Master Sedan, to a 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS and a 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe.
Also consigned for the Tulsa block is a 1970 Plymouth Cuda with a V-Code 440 6-BBL engine and automatic transmission that was ordered by the dealer as a demonstrator and exists today as one of the mostly highly optioned V-Code 1970 Cuda anywhere boasting 37 factory options, as well as a 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code that is one of 196 produced and that benefited from a four-year nut-and-bolt restoration using rebuilt original and NOS parts.
