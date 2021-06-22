World's largest augmented reality mural coming to downtown Tulsa

The 15,000-square-foot mural should be completed by late July, Sarfati said, with finalization of augmented reality elements expected to take roughly an additional month and a half to complete.

Sarfati said the augmented reality portion of the mural will “bring to life” the flora and fauna of the mural, animating the artwork and providing audio when viewed through a phone camera and providing more information on the nature it depicts. The mural will also be accompanied by plaques with similar information.

Once completed, the work will be the largest augmented reality mural in the world, overtaking Columbus, Ohio’s “The Journey,” also created by Skotnes and Sarfati.

The art was commissioned by the Tulsa Parking Authority through a public request for proposals, according to the city press release. Discussions on enhancing the storefront area began around two years ago, Downtown Coordinating Council Executive Director Brian Kurtz said.