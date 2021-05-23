World's John A. Ferguson Jr., B.A. Bridgewater inducted posthumously into Oklahoma Journalism Hall

Longtime Tulsa World sports writer John A. Ferguson Jr. and sports editor B.A. Bridgewater were inducted posthumously into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame during its 50th anniversary gala May 14 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

Other inductees were Lori Fullbright, Scott Thompson, Al Eschbach, Clytie Bunyan, Rusty Ferguson, Rochelle Hines, Michael McNutt, Michael Sims, Tony Stizza and Yvette Walker. Bob Blackburn and Robert “Bob” K. Goodwin each received the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Besides Ferguson and Bridgewater, posthumous inductees were Charles Cagle, Tim Chavez, Don Gammill, Helen Holmes, William E. Lehmann, William Russell Moore, Marjorie Paxson and A.J. Smitherman.

Ferguson was the World’s pro baseball beat writer from 1964-95 and the Tulsa Drillers’ press box is named in his honor. For 32 years, he wrote a popular weekly baseball column, “The Bullpen,” in addition to his daily coverage.