World's John A. Ferguson Jr., B.A. Bridgewater inducted posthumously into Oklahoma Journalism Hall

Longtime Tulsa World sports writer John A. Ferguson Jr. and sports editor B.A. Bridgewater were inducted posthumously into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame during its 50th anniversary gala May 14 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Other inductees were Lori Fullbright, Scott Thompson, Al Eschbach, Clytie Bunyan, Rusty Ferguson, Rochelle Hines, Michael McNutt, Michael Sims, Tony Stizza and Yvette Walker. Bob Blackburn and Robert “Bob” K. Goodwin each received the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.
Besides Ferguson and Bridgewater, posthumous inductees were Charles Cagle, Tim Chavez, Don Gammill, Helen Holmes, William E. Lehmann, William Russell Moore, Marjorie Paxson and A.J. Smitherman.
Ferguson was the World’s pro baseball beat writer from 1964-95 and the Tulsa Drillers’ press box is named in his honor. For 32 years, he wrote a popular weekly baseball column, “The Bullpen,” in addition to his daily coverage.
Ferguson, who was on the World’s staff for almost 48 years until his death in 2000, covered nearly every sport at some point in his career. In 1998, Ferguson received the Frank Cramer Award that is presented annually to an individual who has contributed significantly to the men’s NAIA Division I national basketball tournament. He also received several honors from Tulsa’s running and tennis communities.
Ferguson enters the Hall of Fame with Bridgewater, who hired him in December 1952.
“Dad would have loved that; he would have thought that was just perfect,” said Ferguson’s son, former longtime World sports writer John D. Ferguson, who attended the ceremony with his wife Juvy Ferguson; and sister Jill Wilkis and her husband Dale Wilkis.
Bridgewater, who wrote a “Telling of the World” column, was the World’s sports editor for 37 years until his death in 1964.
