World largest pizza party at TU

Above: Sam Powell takes a selfie with two of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest pizza party at the University of Tulsa’s Reynolds Center on Saturday. The event also was a benefit for Make-A-Wish Oklahoma. Right: Tara Hattan, owner of Zasa’s Pizza & Wings, spins pizza dough during the attempt to break the world record for the largest pizza party on Saturday. The event coincided with a meeting of World Pizza Champions, a group of international pizza professionals.