By focusing more attention on helping students succeed after they graduate, Tulsa Community College's partnership in a new national initiative will ultimately mean good things for the local and state business community, officials said.

TCC officials announced this week that they are one of 10 community colleges from around the country selected to participate in a six-year national initiative aimed at improving post-graduation outcomes.

Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, talked about it Wednesday and was joined at a news conference by local and state leaders.

"It's important that we know that as we progress through this, that it's really something for our entire community," Goodson said.

The project builds on TCC's previous efforts to improve access to higher education and help students attain degrees, she said.

"We were really focused on making sure our students were successful in the classroom," Goodson said. "Now we are going to move to the next level, which is postgraduate outcomes. We are saying we are going to help and support you in being successful once you have left the institution. And that's quite a task for an institution to take on."

The initiative — called "Unlocking Opportunity: The Post-Graduation Success and Equity Network" — is co-sponsored by the Aspen Institute and the Community College Research Center and has a special focus on helping first-generation, minority and lower-income students.

"It's not just great for Tulsa, what's going on here today. It's great for the entire state of Oklahoma," said Chad Warmington, State Chamber of Oklahoma president and CEO.

"Oklahoma has about 40,000 fewer people than we do jobs available," he added. "So programs like this help us understand that we can't overlook any community of people who are willing to get into the workforce and get on a career pathway that gets them into a job that's a family-sustaining wage. It just raises the bar for everybody in Oklahoma."

The program is the first of its kind, organizers say, and will run through 2028. The goal is to increase the number of community college graduates either going directly into good jobs or moving on to complete a bachelor's degree.

Rue Ramsey, Tulsa Regional Chamber vice president, said: "We attract new companies to Tulsa every day, bringing new jobs into our city. So it's exciting to make sure that we have the talent in the pipeline."

"I'm thrilled. I know that you are thrilled," Ramsey told TCC officials. "Economic development gets easier and easier. Tulsa is an easy place to sell when we have our junior college working in this way."

For the initiative's first three years, the participating colleges will set concrete goals, plan reforms and implement changes, with coaching and learning sessions provided. The final three years will include monitoring and research by the sponsor organizations, with the lessons learned being shared among the institutions.

Speaking at the news conference, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said: "One of the keys for us of being a world-class city is equality of opportunity. There is probably no greater driver of that in our community than Tulsa Community College. …

"The next step," the mayor added, "is to find out how we can do an even better job of translating degree attainment and attainment of graduation into advanced degree attainment and to jobs here in our city.

"And we've been selected as one of 10 cities across the whole country to do that, I think, because of the demonstrated track record of leadership between Dr. Goodson, this team and the Board of Trustees."

Warmington said workforce development became a priority for the State Chamber after feedback from business leaders around the state.

According to a survey two years ago, he said, "60% of the businesses said the No. 1 threat to their being able to grow and prosper in Oklahoma was workforce. It blew us and our staff away. …

"That began a journey of discovery, of trying to understand why the workforce ecosystem in Oklahoma wasn't quite delivering the results that we needed."

The Unlocking Opportunity initiative can be a "game-changer" for the state, Warmington said.

"I'm going to be singing your praises and using you as an example everywhere I go about raising the standard and what you and the faculty here are doing at TCC," he said.