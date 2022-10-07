Work starts on Tulsa Oilers' new practice facility at Tulsa Promenade mall

Demolition has begun to make room for a $20 million hockey team practice and public ice skating project that the Tulsa Oilers are building in the former Macy's building at Tulsa Promenade mall.

Oilers owner Andy Scurto on Friday shared preliminary renderings of the facility, which is scheduled to be completed in October 2023.

"Ultimately, it's all part of my business plan to build hockey in Tulsa and get more fans and more people participating in hockey," he said by phone.

The facility at 4143 S. Yale Ave. will have main and secondary rinks, with each having five locker rooms dedicated to the public. A larger locker room for the Oilers also will be built.

Concessions and a pro shop offering hockey gear and skates will be on the first floor, Scurto said. An escalator will take patrons to a second-floor sports bar/restaurant that will overlook the main rink. The upper level also will include team business offices, two large party rooms and the officials' locker room.

The Oilers are removing about 45,000 square feet of the 180,000-square-foot building for rink clearance, Scurto said.

The main rink will have 600 to 700 seats and will be able to accommodate about 1,100 spectators with an elevated railing. The secondary rink will be able to accommodate a few hundred fans.

The Oilers will continue to play ECHL games at the BOK Center. The team also has a practice facility at 6413 S. Mingo Road.

"The idea behind the extra ice rinks is to really increase youth hockey, have a men's league," Scurto said. "We also want to start a ladies' league.

"We just want to get a lot more people excited about the game, because the more people get excited, the more people want to come watch it and the more people are coming to Oilers' games.

"It's going to be a great facility."

Locally based Thompson Construction is the general contractor for the project. The main architect is Perkins&Will, which is headquartered in Denver.

The Oilers begin their ECHL season by playing the Allen (Texas) Americans on Oct. 21 at the BOK Center.